A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home and abroad

Enjoy a short break at Ardtara Country House, Upperlands

CO LONDONERRY: Ardtara Country House Hotel, Upperlands. Relax into the winter with a Sunday night stay complete with a two-course dinner paired with wine, a delicious Irish breakfast served until 11 am, coupled with a late checkout. Visit https://www.ardtara.com/ for more information.

CHRISTMAS IN THE SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS: Five-day festive escape, staying in Carrbridge. Includes a Christmas Eve cruise across Loch Ness and a visit to the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre, as well as a Boxing Day excursion to Spean Bridge, Neptune’s Staircase, Fort William and the hamlet of Glenfinnan. Departs December 23 from London, Belfast from £1,026 per person, saving £53, and including four nights’ dinner, bed and Scottish breakfast accommodation, fully escorted trips and return flights (newmarketholidays.co.uk, 0330 341 1927). https://www.newmarketholidays.co.uk/holidays/europe/christmas-in-the-highlands

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 4 star Hotel Faro And Beach Club, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 23. Price: £259 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: The Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena. Get stocked up on your Christmas shopping and then relax with a lovely three course dinner at the Adair Bar and Grill, which is included in the price. Finish your stay with a hearty Irish breakfast the next morning. From £199 B&B per room per night with a three-course meal for two. Visit https://www.adairarms.com/

FRANCE: Aparthotels near Disneyland Paris, 4 Star, Paris, RO, 2 nights from £219pps, December 5, from Belfast. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Oceanus Aparthotel, 3 Star, Olhus d'Agus, SC, 7 nights from £289pps, January 13, 2024, from Belfast. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TUNISIA: AQI Venus Beach, 3 Star +, Hammamet, AI, 7 nights from £2,169** (2+1), £3,289** (2+2), from Belfast, July 28. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.