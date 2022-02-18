Jet2 Holidays have a great offer to Benidorm this March

COSTA BLANCA: Benidorm, 4 star Hotel Agua Azul, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 28. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 4 star Hotel Best Jacaranda, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on April 25. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALGARVE: Clube Albufeira Garden Village 3 star, Albufeira, SC, 8 nights from £439pps from Belfast International, February 24, 2022. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Sunshine Studio & Apartments 2 star+, Sidari, SC, 7 nights from £369pps May 13, 2022, To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

LONDON: Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, was £311.50, now £202.48 per night based on two nights’ accommodation for a Radisson Rewards member in a Superior Double Room arriving February 24, 2022, including VAT. For more information and to book, visit: www.parkplazawestminsterbridge.com/getaway