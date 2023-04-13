Equity release specialists at Retirement Solutions analysed the average monthly Google search volume for different terms relating to retiring abroad.

They wanted to determine the countries that Britons are most seeking to move to, upon retirement.

Top of the list of the countries Britons want to spend their retirement in is Spain, with an average monthly search volume of 1,050.

Beautiful Alicante in Spain would be a dream destination for many Britons to retire to

There are, of course, plenty of places in Spain that are perfect for retirement, including Alicante which sits on the Costa Blanca; the city has a very economical cost of living while also providing plenty of sunshine, with temperatures sitting at around 16C in winter while reaching over 40C in summer.

Coming in just below Spain is Australia.

The weather in Australia is certainly a big attraction; in a city like Sydney you can still expect a temperature of around 17C in the coldest winter months, so it’s certainly the place to retire if you like to embrace the outdoors.

Taking the third spot is Portugal.

The Algarve, in particular, is a relaxing region that boasts many beaches and fantastic restaurants to try, and it has also been recognised as one of the most affordable options for retirees in Europe.

Thailand is in fourth place.

Chiang Mai, in the northern region, offers breathtaking scenery with many mountains and country roads for peaceful living.

Alternatively, Koh Samui is a beautiful island, boasting white beaches with a strong sense of community, so it’s the perfect place to retire if you’re keen for a tropical environment.

Canada takes the fifth spot.

Not only is it known to be one of the safest countries in the world due to its low crime rate, but there are plenty of amazing places to choose from.

Vancouver has many opportunities for hikers, including High Note Trail which offers eye-catching views of Cheakamus Lake and Black Tusk – so if you enjoy being active, this is the perfect choice.

Plus, the city is known for providing excellent healthcare.

Ranking in sixth place is France.

While France has many areas great for retirement, Lyon specifically is known as the culinary capital and therefore makes a fantastic place for those who enjoy spending their free time dining out.

Seventh on the list is India.

Pune is one city that is attractive for many reasons: the weather, the excellent healthcare, the parks and gardens, and the proximity to Mumbai. Not to mention the pull of the local cusine, since as we know India is the home of many mouth-watering dishes and you’ll find that different cities have their own traditional dishes to try.

Following closely behind in eighth place is New Zealand.

Known for having a very high quality of life, you’ll experience a relaxed lifestyle here along with witnessing many incredible natural landscapes such as Tongariro National Park and Auckland’s Piha.

Next is Italy in ninth place.

Basilicata, Calabria, and Molise are some of the more affordable areas of Italy – but if you’re not on a budget, Tuscany is a beautiful place where you can indulge in local wine, including Chianti and Brunello di Montalcino.

Last on the list is Greece.

Rich in history, the country has many benefits for retirees including low living costs, sunny weather, and relaxing beaches with crystal water.

As well as this, you can explore an array of traditional Greek dishes that are bursting with flavour such as tzatziki and soutzoukakia.

A spokesperson from Retirement Solutions has commented on the findings: “There are many ways to spend your retirement, whether that be picking up new hobbies or becoming more active – but one thing that many people may not get to experience as well as they’d like to is visiting different countries and exploring new cultures. For this reason, retiring abroad is very appealing to many Britons.