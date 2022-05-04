Translink offer special timetables for Balmoral Show

Gordon Milligan, deputy group chief executive at Translink is joined by Iyla Mae Boyd (6) from Lisburn and Sweep the lamb as Northern Ireland’s popular food and agri event, The Balmoral Show, prepares to return next week

Northern Ireland’s popular food and agri event, The Balmoral Show, returns next week for its 153rd occasion and Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train to enjoy a great day out with an easy, hassle-free journey.

Running from May 11-14, the show takes place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn and will be serviced by a schedule of enhanced rail services and a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station.

Operating approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day, starting half an hour before opening time and with a final shuttle 30 minutes after closing, the service will provide a quick and easy way for showgoers to gain access to the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the return of the popular event, Gordon Milligan from Translink, said: “It’s great to see the return of the Balmoral Show to its usual timings of May. Translink has a wide range of bus and rail options that will allow for easy and stress-free travel to the show grounds, so not only are passengers better connected, but the fun of the day starts when you travel. We look forward to welcoming people from right across Northern Ireland back on board to the Balmoral Show!”