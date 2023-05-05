Enjoy a Waverley Sunset Cruise

CO DOWN: The Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint is offering a special bank holiday offer for the end of May. From £95.00 per person sharing, enjoy an overnight bed and breakfast stay including two tickets for the beautiful Waverley Sunset Cruise – the world’s last seagoing paddle steam ship. This mighty steam engine with will depart from Warrenpoint Docks at 7pm for an evening sunset cruise along the Carlingford Lough coastline to Kilkeel, returning at 10pm. This offer is available for Tuesday, May 30, 2023 only. Visit https://www.thewhistledownhotel.com/ for more information.

TURKEY: Hotel Karbel, 3 Star +, Oul Deniz, AI, 7 nights from £429pps, from Belfast International, May 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ARMAGH: Treat yourself to a one or two night bed and breakfast including a £15 dining voucher per person from just £114 per couple at the Armagh City Hotel. Enjoy a relaxing evening at the Health & Fitness Club which includes a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and full equipped gym before nestling down for a comfortable night’s sleep. Visit https://www.armaghcityhotel.com/

CRETE: Sylvia, 2 Star +, Hersonisson, SC, 7 nights from £289pps, from Belfast International, May 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland. MAJORCA: TUI BLUE Levante, 4 Star, Cala Bona, HB, 7 nights from £619pps, from Belfast International, May 20. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Dalaman, Kalkan, Villa Sloe, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 5. Price: £539 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.