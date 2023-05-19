Jet 2.com is offering a three-night stay in Faro, Portugal, next month

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3-star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 10. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO DOWN: Haslem Hotel, Lisburn is offering a Dine & Stay package from £69pps including a fabulous two-course meal. . Visit https://www.haslemhotel.com/ for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TURKEY: Dalaman Area, Olu Deniz, 3+ star Oludeniz Beach Resort By Z Hotels, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on June 8. Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Club Evin, 3 Star, Marmaris, SC, 10 nights from £1,029 (2+1), £1,289 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 5. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

RHODES: Hotel Sun Palace, 3 Star+, Faliraki, AI, 7 nights from £1,999 (2+1), £2,599 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 7. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, is offering a two-night stay in a double or twin room, including breakfast each morning, and a £15pp dining credit each evening from £145pps. This offer is available Sunday to Thursday. https://www.thelodgehotel.com/ for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHODES: Hotel Island Blue, 4 Star, Perkos, BB, 7 nights from £1,679 (2+1), £2,229, from Belfast International, June 7. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORK: A luxury three-night family retreat in one of Fota Island Resort’s self-catering two bed lodges for two adults and two children starts from €820, and a family room in the hotel starts from €1182 for a three-night stay. Visit www.fotaisland.ie