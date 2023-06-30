The Glenavon Hotel is offering a Gin-Tastic Girly Getaway

CO TYRONE: Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown, is offering a Gin-Tastic Girly Getaway for two from £240. This package includes an allowance of £20 per adult towards dinner in the Cellar Restaurant, Bed & Breakfast, use of the luxurious leisure facilities, Club Riviera, and a Gin Tree. Visit https://glenavonhotel.com/ for more information.

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, three nights room-only departing from Belfast International on July 27. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHODES: Nimar Villagio, 3 Star, Afandou, SC, 7 nights from £669pps, from Belfast International, July 12, To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO ARMAGH: Killeavy Castle Estate Is offering Bed and Breakfast from £220 per couple. Enjoy a one-night stay in luxury accommodation with a traditional breakfast in the morning. Take advantage of the Spa thermal facilities and explore the woodland and farmland walks. Visit https://www.killeavycastle.com/ for more information.

CRETE: Ilios Malia, 3 Star, Malia, SC, 7 nights from £649pps, from Belfast International July 3. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Bilnur apartments, 3 Star, Icmeler, SC, 7 nights from £1,989 (2+1), £2,539 (2+2), from Belfast International, July 20. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO CORK: Glamping at Ballyvolane House. Pick from their bell tents which sleep up to four people (two children and two adults) or one of their Glamping Arks which sleeps two people (doubles).

A two night Glamping trip at Ballyvolane House starts from €300 per tent. For more information or to book this deal call +353 25 36349 or visit www.ballyvolanehouse.ie