Pampered pooches can enjoyed the Paws & Unwind package at The Kingsley, Cork city

CORK CITY: Paws & Unwind package at The Kingsley. Dog guests are greeted on arrival with a welcome bag from the team and there’ll be a bed, bowl, blanket and towel set up for you in your room. The package includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two and is priced from €258 per room. To book, please visit www.thekingsley.ie

BARCELONA: Hotel Front Maritim, 4 Star, Barcelona, RO, 2 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, March 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO WATERFORD: Faithlegg’s Mother’s Day package starts from €375 per night based on two people sharing and includes an overnight stay, four course dinner, breakfast the following morning, a spa treatment and a cocktail in Bar 1783 and is available March 17-20. To book, call 051 382000 or visit www.faithlegg.com

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, 4 star Sandos Benidorm Suites, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 27. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CORFU: Theodoros Fiona Apartments, 3 Star+, Roda, SC, 7 nights from £399pps, from Belfast International, May 12. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ALGARVE: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £379pps, from Belfast International, March 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO FERMANAGH: Starting from £110pp sharing, enjoy Lusty Beg's (4*) A Dip at Dusk offer, including one night B&B stay in a Courtyard Room, three-course evening meal for two and Lakeside Barrel Tub experience for two (with a glass of prosecco). Offer ends March 31, 2023. Valid Sunday - Thursday. This is a direct telephone offer only. https://www.lustybegisland.com/en/