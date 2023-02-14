Travel: All the latest deals at home and abroad
This week’s top holiday offers from Cork to Corfu.
CORK CITY: Paws & Unwind package at The Kingsley. Dog guests are greeted on arrival with a welcome bag from the team and there’ll be a bed, bowl, blanket and towel set up for you in your room. The package includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two and is priced from €258 per room. To book, please visit www.thekingsley.ie
BARCELONA: Hotel Front Maritim, 4 Star, Barcelona, RO, 2 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, March 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO WATERFORD: Faithlegg’s Mother’s Day package starts from €375 per night based on two people sharing and includes an overnight stay, four course dinner, breakfast the following morning, a spa treatment and a cocktail in Bar 1783 and is available March 17-20. To book, call 051 382000 or visit www.faithlegg.com
SPAIN: Costa Blanca, 4 star Sandos Benidorm Suites, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 27. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CORFU: Theodoros Fiona Apartments, 3 Star+, Roda, SC, 7 nights from £399pps, from Belfast International, May 12. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
ALGARVE: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £379pps, from Belfast International, March 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO FERMANAGH: Starting from £110pp sharing, enjoy Lusty Beg's (4*) A Dip at Dusk offer, including one night B&B stay in a Courtyard Room, three-course evening meal for two and Lakeside Barrel Tub experience for two (with a glass of prosecco). Offer ends March 31, 2023. Valid Sunday - Thursday. This is a direct telephone offer only. https://www.lustybegisland.com/en/
LONDONDERRY: Enjoy the midterm break this February with the family at the City Hotel, Derry (4*). Their package includes two nights bed & breakfast with a three-course evening meal in Thompson's Restaurant on an evening of choice, for up to two adults and two children (12 & under) from £145.00 per night. Offer valid until February 22, 2023. https://www.cityhotelderry.com/