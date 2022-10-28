Travel: All the latest deals including a bonny stay in Scotland
A round-up of this week’s latest holiday offers at home and abroad
SCOTLAND: Airds Hotel & Restaurant at Port Appin, near Oban on Scotland’s west coast. Winter offer, priced from £490 per double room (£245 per person) and based on 2 sharing, includes 2 nights’ accommodation with a full Scottish breakfast and a four-course à la carte dinner each day, and a welcoming whisky mac in the room on arrival. Reservations: 01631 730236 / [email protected]
CRUISE: Corfu, Adriatic Explorer, inside cabin, Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,439pps, June 2, 2023. All Inclusive as standard, plus flights, transfers, luggage, tips and service charges are all part of the package.
To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 25. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, 3 star Bluebay Lanzarote, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 3 star Las Marismas Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International Airport on November 30.
Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
COSTA DEL SOL: Hotel Nerja Club, 3 Star, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £559pps, from Belfast International, June 4. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland. 2012.
COSTA DORADA: H10 Mediterranean Village Apartments, 4 Star, Salou, SC, 7 nights from £659pps, £1,519 (2+1), £1,959 (2+2).
To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in NI.