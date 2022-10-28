Enjoy a stay at the Airds Hotel, Oban, Scotland

SCOTLAND: Airds Hotel & Restaurant at Port Appin, near Oban on Scotland’s west coast. Winter offer, priced from £490 per double room (£245 per person) and based on 2 sharing, includes 2 nights’ accommodation with a full Scottish breakfast and a four-course à la carte dinner each day, and a welcoming whisky mac in the room on arrival. Reservations: 01631 730236 / [email protected]

CRUISE: Corfu, Adriatic Explorer, inside cabin, Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,439pps, June 2, 2023. All Inclusive as standard, plus flights, transfers, luggage, tips and service charges are all part of the package.

To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 25. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, 3 star Bluebay Lanzarote, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 3 star Las Marismas Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International Airport on November 30.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

COSTA DEL SOL: Hotel Nerja Club, 3 Star, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £559pps, from Belfast International, June 4. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland. 2012.

COSTA DORADA: H10 Mediterranean Village Apartments, 4 Star, Salou, SC, 7 nights from £659pps, £1,519 (2+1), £1,959 (2+2).