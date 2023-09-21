A refurbished bedroom in The Slieve Donard, Newcastle

CO DOWN: Slieve Donard - Marine and Lawn Hotel & Resort, Newcastle. This wonderful Edwardian Railway Hotel has had a multi-million-pound refurbishment in time to celebrate its 125th birthday.. Grandeur inside and out as the mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea. Enjoy an overnight stay and a two-course meal at the Percy French and birthday cupcakes on arrival. Celebrate the re-opening of this Grand Dame of Northern Ireland Hotels at the special price of £125 per person sharing until September 30. Visit https://marineandlawn.com/slievedonard/ for more information.

CO FERMANAGH SELF CATERING, Enniskillen. This four-star accommodation offers four varying sized holiday homes in a spacious site with wooded paths and lovely views. With pet friendly options, there are a choice of cottages suitable for up to eight people. Lakeview, and Rafters sleep four, with three nights’ accommodation in either property from £300. Visit https://www.fermanaghselfcatering.co.uk/ for more information

SPAIN: Malaga City, 4 star Salles Malaga Centro, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on October 20. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

MAJORCA: Magaluf, 4 star Dreams Calvia Mallorca, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing Belfast International on October 15. Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: 3 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £1,199 (2+1), £1,519 (2+2), from Belfast International, October 30. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: Protur Floriana, 3 Star +, Cala Bona, SC, 4 nights from £1,099 (2+1), £1,369 (2+2), from Belfast International, October 27. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.