Travel: Considering a cruise? There's plenty of offers here to help you set sail

Check out the latest travel offers at home and abroad, including some very tempting cruise deals
By Helen McGurk
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
From voyages through the turquoise waters of Turkey, to the sun-soaked beaches of Greece and Spain, Tui has a range of cruises on offer this summerFrom voyages through the turquoise waters of Turkey, to the sun-soaked beaches of Greece and Spain, Tui has a range of cruises on offer this summer
CRUISE: Belfast to Corfu, Ionian Gems, Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,549pps, June 7. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Magic of Spain, Marella Voyager, AI, 7 nights from £1,429pps, June 8. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

​CRUISE: Belfast to Dalaman, Ancients Icons, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,349pps, June 24. . To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE; Belfast to Dalaman, Aegean Jewels, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,319pps, August 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 7. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 10. Price: £569 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: ​ Palma City, 4 star Innside Palma Center, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Park Resort, Limavady. Enjoy an overnight B&B and Spa break experience which includes a Swedish back massage and an Elemis taster facial.From £144 pp based on two people sharing (Mon-Thurs). Visit https://www.roeparkresort.com/ for more information.

CO ARMAGH: Post House Apartment D, Waringstown.This apartment consists of two bedrooms and sleeps up to four guests. Special three-night offer is available from £150. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/accommodation/post-house-apartment-d-p693761 for more information.

DUBLIN: Easter at Castleknock Hotel starts from €595 for two nights based on two adults and two children sharing. www.castleknockhotel.com

