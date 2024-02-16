Travel: Considering a cruise? There's plenty of offers here to help you set sail
CRUISE: Belfast to Corfu, Ionian Gems, Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,549pps, June 7. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Magic of Spain, Marella Voyager, AI, 7 nights from £1,429pps, June 8. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast to Dalaman, Ancients Icons, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,349pps, June 24. . To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE; Belfast to Dalaman, Aegean Jewels, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,319pps, August 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 7. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 10. Price: £569 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
MAJORCA: Palma City, 4 star Innside Palma Center, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Park Resort, Limavady. Enjoy an overnight B&B and Spa break experience which includes a Swedish back massage and an Elemis taster facial.From £144 pp based on two people sharing (Mon-Thurs). Visit https://www.roeparkresort.com/ for more information.
CO ARMAGH: Post House Apartment D, Waringstown.This apartment consists of two bedrooms and sleeps up to four guests. Special three-night offer is available from £150. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/accommodation/post-house-apartment-d-p693761 for more information.
DUBLIN: Easter at Castleknock Hotel starts from €595 for two nights based on two adults and two children sharing. www.castleknockhotel.com