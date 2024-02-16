From voyages through the turquoise waters of Turkey, to the sun-soaked beaches of Greece and Spain, Tui has a range of cruises on offer this summer

CRUISE: Belfast to Corfu, Ionian Gems, Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,549pps, June 7. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Magic of Spain, Marella Voyager, AI, 7 nights from £1,429pps, June 8. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​CRUISE: Belfast to Dalaman, Ancients Icons, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,349pps, June 24. . To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE; Belfast to Dalaman, Aegean Jewels, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,319pps, August 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 7. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 10. Price: £569 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAJORCA: ​ Palma City, 4 star Innside Palma Center, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Park Resort, Limavady. Enjoy an overnight B&B and Spa break experience which includes a Swedish back massage and an Elemis taster facial.From £144 pp based on two people sharing (Mon-Thurs). Visit https://www.roeparkresort.com/ for more information.

CO ARMAGH: Post House Apartment D, Waringstown.This apartment consists of two bedrooms and sleeps up to four guests. Special three-night offer is available from £150. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/accommodation/post-house-apartment-d-p693761 for more information.