It is now possible to book and stay in the Squire Danagher's House, featured in The Quiet Man film

CO MAY0: Ashford Castle, the 5* hotel in Cong has launched a series of exclusive experiences at Squire Danagher’s, the original house featured in the The Quiet Man, starring Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne, Guests can enjoy private use of the house (on the grounds of Ashford Castle), as well as choosing from traditional dishes and entertainment including acting performances, Irish dancing or Gaelic storytellers. For more information visit: ashfordcastle.com.

WEXFORD: Two-night Escape at Ferrcarrig with Sunday afternoon tea, two nights accommodation for two sharing with full Irish Breakfast each morning and a four course evening meal each evening at the award-winning Reeds Restaurant. Full use of Active Health & Fitness Club with 20m Swimming Pool and Sunday Afternoon Tea. All from €370 for the total stay. For more information visit: www.ferrycarrighotel.ie/

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 1. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

A scene from The Quiet Man with Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne

ALGARVE: Vitors Plaza 4 star, Alvor, SC, 7 nights from £409pps from Belfast International, March 30, 2022. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ROME: 4* weekend break. Departing November 18 or 25, three nights room only, 4* Oxford Hotel £259pp. Price includes: return flights Dublin/Rome, 10kg checked in luggage per person, £50 deposit per person, add breakfast for £18 per person Call 02890 471125 or email [email protected]

