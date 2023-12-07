Thinking of a Christmas or New Year break? Here’s our round up of the latest holiday deals at home and abroad

TUI BLUE Crystal Bay Resort, 5 Star, Hurghada, Egypt

EGYPT: TUI BLUE Crystal Bay Resort, 5 Star, Hurghada, AI, 7 nights from £1,429pps, from Belfast International, December 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, 4 star Sandos Benidorm Suites, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 5, 2024. Price: £469 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: 3 star Labranda El Dorado Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 15. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Costa del Sol, Hotel Riu Monica, 4 Star +, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £419pps, from Belfast, January 7, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: A night of Christmas Carols by NI Opera at The Harrison Hotel, December 10. Join other guests in the Lounge and toast the festivities with mulled wine and nibbles served from 6 pm - 7 pm. Book A Night of Christmas Carols by NI Opera at The Harrison -https://www.chambersofdistinction.com for £90 for a single room, £120 for a king room and £150 for a suite.

LONDONDERRY: Maldron Hotel, two-night Shop and Stay get away. This deal includes a a complimentary cocktail and £10 gift card for the Foyle Shopping Centre. From £129 for B&B and dinner based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.maldronhotelderry.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: Arch House, Florencecourt. Enjoy three nights for the price of two. From £240 for two people sharing (excluding Saturday). This offer is bookable directly with the property by phone. Visit https://www.archhouse.com for more information.