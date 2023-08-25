The two-night dining retreat at Blackwell House includes a five-course taster menu

CO DOWN: Blackwell House, Scarva, Banbridge, two-night dining retreat, available August 30 – September 3. Enjoy a relaxing stay in an individually designed luxury guest bedroom, wake up to an award-winning breakfast each morning and indulge in a five-course taster menu on one evening of your choice, cooked with local produce. The Blue room and the Charleston Room are £425.00 per room for two nights. Visit https://blackwellhouse.co.uk for more information.

FRANCE: Hotel Izzy BY happyCulture, 3 Star, Paris, RO, 3 nights from £289pps, from Belfast International, December 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 29. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

DONEGAL: Redcastle Hotel is offering a Great Donegal Escape package is this early autumn (From €345.00 / £295.00 per room) – book at www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com

CRETE: Bella Elena, 3 Star, Malia, SC, 7 nights from £399pps, from Belfast International, September 11. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa del Sol, Hotel RIU Monica, 4 Star +, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £439pps, from Belfast International, November 29. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: Fall for the Fitz package at the Fitzwilliam Hotel is available seven days a week (subject to availability) and includes overnight accommodation in a luxurious guestroom, a cheeseboard and glass of wine for two and a full Fitzwilliam breakfast. For cost and availability visit Fall for the Fitz (fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com) or call + 44 290 442080.

CO FERMANAGH: Belmore Court and Motel, Enniskillen, Sleepy Sunday offer gives the option of a double bed and breakfast for one evening with a late checkout from £84pps.