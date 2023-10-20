Travel: From Belfast to Florida there's plenty of tempting offers in this week's deals
BELFAST: The Merchant Hotel, B&B From £239 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.themerchanthotel.com/ for more information.
PORTUGAL: Faro City, 4 star Hotel Faro And Beach Club, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 16. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO LONDONDERRY: Brooke-Lodge Guesthouse, Magherafelt, B&B starts from £85 per room per night based on two people sharing. From £160 based on two people sharing including a £30 dinner voucher. Visit https://brooke-lodge.co.uk/ for more information.
CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown, £160 B&B based on two people sharing, includes a £30 dinner voucher. Visit https://thevalleyhotel.com for more information. Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Subject to availability.
FLORIDA: Belfast to Orlando, The Avanti Resort, 3 Star +, International Drive, Room-only, 14 nights from £1,569pps, £4,239 (2+1), £5,309 (2+2), June 22, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
EGYPT: Belfast to Hurghada, Sindbad Club, 3 Star, Hurghada, AI, 7 nights from £769pps, Jan 20, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Dorada, TUI SUNEO Estival, 4 Star, La Pineda, HB, 7 nights from £1,609 (2+1), £2,349 (2+2), May 23, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FRANCE: Belfast to Paris, Staycity Aparthotels Near Disneyland Paris, 4 Star, Paris, Room-only, 3 nights from £309pps, November 20, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO FERMANAGH: KILLYHEVLIN HOTEL, Enniskillen. Enjoy a Spooktacular Sleepover with full cooked breakfast the following morning from just £60pps. Kick start your weekend with a FANGtastic Friday Dine & Stay from £89pps with a four-course dinner overlooking Lough Erne and full cooked breakfast. Or book a two-night break in a Lakeside Lodge from £280 per night or a Woodland Lodge with private hot tub from £315 per night and enjoy a bonus £40 dining credit.
Visit: www.killyhevlin.com or call reservations on 028 6632 3481.