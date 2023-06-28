Experience the magic of Iceland, such as Kirkjufell and Kirkjufellsfoss Waterfall in Iceland with new trips from Jet2.com and Jet2citybreaks

After proving to be hugely popular with customers in Northern Ireland last year, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks (www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com) are giving local holidaymakers the opportunity to experience the incredible destination of Iceland once again, after launching two new dedicated trips.

Travellers from Belfast International Airport can choose from two trips to this magical island in February, including one four-night on February 5, and one three-night trip on February 9, 2025.

This is the earliest that Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have ever put their Iceland programme on sale from Belfast International Airport, so customers can book ahead.

It is also timed perfectly for those wishing to experience the natural wonders of Iceland, such as the Northern Lights, as well as for the February half-term.

Thanks to its abundance of incredible sites, Iceland has continued to experience strong demand, with late Winter proving to be a particularly popular time for customers and independent travel agents. Whether it is the cityscape of Reykjavik, the spectacular Northern Lights, or the stunning Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls, Iceland offers a fantastic variety of things for customers to experience and see.

Customers in Northern Ireland can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a l £60 per person deposit. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik which provide the perfect base from which to explore and experience authentic Icelandic cuisine. In addition, a choice of excursions are also available to purchase including those to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon.

