The magnificent gold room at Carton House, Co Kildare

CO KILDARE: Carton House- an overnight stay with breakfast and resort credit to spend on spa, dining golf or activities. Garden Wing rooms start from €450 for 2 adults’ sharing to include €100 resort credit per room. www.cartonhouse.com

BELFAST: The Stormont Hotel is celebrating the launch of its newly upgraded family bedrooms with a fabulous overnight stay from £170 for a family of four (including breakfast). Family rooms can be booked by phoning the Stormont Hotel on 028 9065 1066 or for more information go to www.hastingshotels.com

KOS: Lenaki Apartments 3 star, Kos Town, SC, 7 nights from £449pps, from Belfast International, August 27. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ZANTE: Leganas, 3+ star Agrilia hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 21. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZA: Santa Eulalia, 3 star Casa Luis Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £599 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.