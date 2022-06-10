CO MAYO: The Perfect Catch package, Ice House Hotel, Ballina, (pictured) includes two nights’ accommodation in a deluxe river view room, breakfast on each morning and dinner on one evening in 54° 9°. A day long boat excursion with a sea trout fishing lesson and a barbeque on Bartra Island is also included. It starts from €370 per person sharing. The fishing trip is weather permitting. For more information, visit www.icehousehotel.ie
SPAIN: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 26. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
ZANTE: Tsilivi, 3 star Irene Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on July 6. Price: £639 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TENERIFE: Depart from Belfast International on August 28 and stay for 7 nights all inclusive in the TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical from just £679pps. Bring the family from £1,749 (2 adults & 1 child) or from £2,199 (2 adults and 2 children). Book online or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
MAJORCA: Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, 3 star, Cala Bona, SC, from Belfast International, August 30, 7 nights from £519pps, 2+1 from £969, or 2+2 from £1,299 (prices include 1 free child place). To book: visit tui.co.uk or your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.