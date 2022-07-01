Jet2 has a great offer to Dalaman, Turkey

TURKEY: Dalaman, (pictured) Olu Deniz, 3+ star Club Hotel Meri, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on August 29. Price: £899 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star HM Jaime III Hotel, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRUISE: Depart Belfast International Airport on September 23, 2023, sail for 7 nights aboard Marella Voyager experiencing the Mediterranean Secrets itinerary from £1,179pps. To find out more visit tui.co.uk.

SPAIN: Bilbao from €269 per person. Stay in the 3* NH Bilbao Deusto Hotel on a room only basis. Price is per person for travel in October 2022 and includes return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin. Visit www.holidayswithaerlingus.com today or call 028 9099 5881

DONEGAL: Redcastle Oceantfront Golf Hotel & Spa Hotel: Stay for two nights B&B and enjoy a complimentary third night including full Irish breakfast with complimentary access to the swimming pool and leisure facilities, from €261 per room, https://www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com/