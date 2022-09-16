Sunny Florida

FLORIDA (pictured): Depart from Belfast International, June 22,2023 and stay for 14 nights at Rosen Inn International Drive (3 Star) from £1,459pps, £3,859 (2+1) £4,759 (2+2). To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 21. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.co.uk

TURKEY: Antalya, 3 star White City Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Belfast International on October 14. Price: £659 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.co.uk

MENORCA: Tramontana Park 3 Star, Playa de Fornells, SC, 7 nights from £429pps, departing Belfast International, October 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALGARVE: Clube Maria Luisa 3 Star, Olhus d’Agua , SC, 5 nights from £259pps, departing Belfast International, November 26, To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BERLIN: Three nights in October from €249 per person. For more information on this great value offer from Click&Go: https://itaa.ie/offers/3-berlin-from-e249-per-person/

C0 MAYO: Knockranny House Hotel & Spa, ‘Warmth & Wellness’ experience, November 11 & 12 and January 20 & 21, 2023, from €350 per person, www.knockrannyhousehotel.ie