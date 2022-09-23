News you can trust since 1737
Helen McGurk rounds up the latest holiday offers at home and abroad

By Helen McGurk
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:58 pm
Dublin: The Hard Rock Hotel (pictured) is offering 30% off any of the hotel’s luxurious Silver Suites this autumn and winter, plus early check in, late check out plus a 15% discount on lunch or dinner in the Zampas Bar & Restaurant.

An overnight stay including breakfast is available from €285 in one of the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin’s Silver Suites. This offer is available to book until October 31 and is valid for midweek and weekend reservations from October 1 to December 15, 2022. Call the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin on 01 4825000 or see www.hardrockhotels.com/dublin

ICELAND: Reykjavik, 4+ star Fosshotel Reykjavik, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on September 29. Price: £659 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Melia Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 22. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

JERSEY: Apollo Jersey 3 Star, RO, 3 nights from £289pps, from Belfast International, October 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

AMSTERDAM: Best Western Zaan Inn 3 Star, B&B, 5 nights from £359pps, from Belfast International, November 27. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

