Ballynahinch Castle

CONNEMARA: Christmas at Ballynahinch Castle. three night’s dinner, bed and breakfast, welcome treats, lunch on two days, drinks reception on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, light supper on Christmas Night, activities and entertainment and Christmas gifts and costs from €1,200 per person sharing in a classic room. For more information visit: www.ballynahinch-castle.com

BELFAST: Fitzwilliam Hotel, Fitz in the Fall Package, from £110 per person sharing, includes overnight accommodation in a luxurious guestroom, a two-course evening meal in the AA Rosette restaurant and a full Fitzwilliam breakfast. Valid Sunday to Friday inclusive (excludes Saturday evenings). To book visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/offers to book or call + 44 290 442080.

PORTUGAL: The Algarve, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on October. 27. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya, 4 star Barut Sunwing Side Beach, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 21. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

AMSTERDAM: Botel, 3 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £379pps, from Belfast International, December 19. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

IBIZA: Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza, 4 Star, Port des Torrent, AI, 7 nights from £1,059pps, £2,109** (2+1), £2,719** (2+2), from Belfast International, June 14, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: , Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, 3 Star, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights from £699pps, £1,519** (2+1), £2,029** (2+2), from Belfast International, July 22, 2023. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.