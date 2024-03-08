The Heritage, Co Laois, is offering a lovely stay for solo travellers

CO LAOIS: Solo Serenity stay at The Heritage includes a 60 minute spa treatment, a 60 minute thermal spa experience, dinner, overnight stay, breakfast the following morning, a late check-out and a 10% discount voucher for Kildare Village and Newbridge Silverware and the stay starts from €305 for one night. www.theheritage.com

PORTUGAL: Belfast to Faro, March 9, Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, SC, 7 nights from £409pps.To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CANARY ISLANDS; Fuerteventura, 3+ star Kn Matas Blancas, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 16. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers .For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PARIS: Campanile Val De France Ex Kyriad Disneyland, 3 Star, BB, 3 nights from £359pps, £879 (2+1), £989 (2+2), from Belfast, March 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Casa Mestre, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 13 Price: £559 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA; ·TUI SUNEO Santa Ponsa, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £509pps, £1,279 (2+1), £1,659 (2+2), from Belfast, April 16. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

POLAND: Krakow, Yarden Aparthotel by Artery Hotels, 3 Star, RO, 3 nights from £279pps, from Belfast, April 23. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE: Belfast to Turkey, Ottoman Odyssey, Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,199pps, May 20. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FRANCE: A seven night stay at Golfe du Lion, arriving March 30, 2024 is priced from £488 total for a one bedroom apartment sleeping up to four people on a self-catered basis. Flights and transfers extra.