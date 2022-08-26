Travel: Late deals at home and abroad
This week’s round up of the latest holiday offers
DONEGAL; Overlooking the Bluestack Mountains and picturesque Lough Eske, Harvey’s Point (pictured) is designed to maximise its stunning setting and a place to enjoy. Prices start from €298 per room per night and includes breakfast each morning. For more hotel information and seasonal offers, see www.harveyspoint.com.
COSTA DEL SOL; Globales Playa Estepona 4 Star, Estepona, AI, 7 nights from £769pps, September 4, from Belfast International. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 3 star Hotel El Duque, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 26. Price: £739 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CORFU: Yianetta hotel Apartments 2 Star+, Kavos, SC, 7 nights from £539pps, Sep 16, from Belfast International. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 21. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LONDON: Park Plaza London Riverbank: Price: was: £191.50 now: £143.63 based on two nights’ accommodation for a Radisson Rewards member in a Superior Double Room arriving September 3, 2022, www.parkplazariverbank.com/plan-and-save