Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey's Point in Donegal

DONEGAL; Overlooking the Bluestack Mountains and picturesque Lough Eske, Harvey’s Point (pictured) is designed to maximise its stunning setting and a place to enjoy. Prices start from €298 per room per night and includes breakfast each morning. For more hotel information and seasonal offers, see www.harveyspoint.com.

COSTA DEL SOL; Globales Playa Estepona 4 Star, Estepona, AI, 7 nights from £769pps, September 4, from Belfast International. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 3 star Hotel El Duque, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 26. Price: £739 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CORFU: Yianetta hotel Apartments 2 Star+, Kavos, SC, 7 nights from £539pps, Sep 16, from Belfast International. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPAIN: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 21. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.