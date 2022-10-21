The Station House Hotel in Co Meath is offering a Fireside Favourites package

CO MEATH: Station House Hotel, Kilmessan, is offering the Fireside Favourites package, which is available midweek and includes 1 night B&B with dinner in The Signal Restaurant, and a cosy afternoon by the fire with a choice between tea or coffee with homemade scones and jam or Irish Coffee, from €270 for two people sharing. www.stationhousehotel.ie

LANZAROTE: Puerto Del Carmen, 3 star Labranda Playa Club Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 29. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SCOTLAND: Glenapp Castle, is hosting a Woodland Wellness Retreat, in partnership with Barbara Kerr of Transform Body + Mind. Prices start from £950. Garden View, Grand Garden View or Sea View rooms available - Single or double occupancy options. Includes 2 nights accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner each day, all soft drinks that accompany meals throughout the 3 days and 3 days of fitness and life coaching practical sessions, workshops and relaxation time. https://www.glenappcastle.com/offer/woodland-wellness-retreat/

AMSTERDAM: XO Hotels Park West, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, December 11. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.