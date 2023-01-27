Travel: Late deals at home and abroad
Check out a round-up of the latest offers
TENERIFE: Alta, 3 Star, Puerto De laCruz, SC, 7 nights from £559pps, from Belfast International, February 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
BELFAST: The Harrison Chambers of Distinction. This Valentine’s Day enjoy a romantic two-night escape in the The Harrison Chambers of Distinction (4*) - a boutique hotel in the Queen’s Quarter of Belfast. Includes a charcuterie board for two worth £60 and continental breakfast in bed each morning. Prices start at £492 based on two people sharing and offer is valid until further notice. For more information visit: https://www.chambersofdistinction.com
CO DOWN: Canal Court Hotel & Spa, Newry. Starting from £169, enjoy their New Year New You overnight stay package, which includes a full-cooked breakfast, two-course evening meal and full use of Health & Leisure facilities. To book, email [email protected] and to book your evening meal, please call 028 30251234. Offer valid until March 31. For more information visit; https://www.canalcourthotel.com/
GRAN CANARIA: La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro - Superior Three Bedroom Villa, seven nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on February 16.
Price: £529 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
ALGARVE: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 4 nights from £269pps, from Belfast International, March 28. For more information or to book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TURKEY: Lagoon Hotel, 3 Star, Hisaronu, BB, 7 nights from £419p, from Belfast International, May 25. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO CORK: Liss Ard Estate's Spring Retreat with local acupuncturist and wellness expert Hayley Power. Taking place from March 3-5. From €760 for a single occupancy and €1080 for double occupancy. It includes two nights accommodation with breakfast each morning, lunch on two days and dinner on two nights as well as the full wellness itinerary. For more information visit: www.lissardestate.ie