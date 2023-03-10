Check out this cute cottage in Co Fermanagh

CO FERMANAGH: Keenaghan Cottage, Enniskillen. Starting from £220 per night, this pet-friendly, self-catering accommodation sleeps four (two bedrooms, two deluxe king beds). The offer includes a local produce hamper on arrival, secure parking, complimentary bicycles and wellies, free WiFi, Netflix and more. Offer valid until the end of April 2023. Email [email protected], call 07719012704 or visit their website www.keenaghancottage.com for availability.

ALGARVE: Clube Maria Luisa, 3*, Olhos d’Agua, SC, 7 nights from £329pps, from Belfast International, March 30, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: Hotel Son Matias Beach, 4 Star, Palma Nova, HB, 3 nights from £419pps, from Belfast International, March 30. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 14.. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Side, 2+ star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 17. Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO TYRONE: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, Treat yourself to a delicious four-course afternoon tea and stay at the Silverbirch Hotel (3*). You'll enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches followed by scrumptious cakes and scones, served with fresh cream and delicious local jam. From £155 per room based on two people sharing, indulge in an overnight stay in one of their stylish rooms and a full Irish breakfast the following morning. Offer valid until November 2023. Visit https://www.silverbirchhotel.com/.

