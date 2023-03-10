Travel late deals: Check out this week's offerings, including a stay in a cosy cottage in Co Fermanagh
Great offers from Fermanagh to sunny Spain
CO FERMANAGH: Keenaghan Cottage, Enniskillen. Starting from £220 per night, this pet-friendly, self-catering accommodation sleeps four (two bedrooms, two deluxe king beds). The offer includes a local produce hamper on arrival, secure parking, complimentary bicycles and wellies, free WiFi, Netflix and more. Offer valid until the end of April 2023. Email [email protected], call 07719012704 or visit their website www.keenaghancottage.com for availability.
ALGARVE: Clube Maria Luisa, 3*, Olhos d’Agua, SC, 7 nights from £329pps, from Belfast International, March 30, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
MAJORCA: Hotel Son Matias Beach, 4 Star, Palma Nova, HB, 3 nights from £419pps, from Belfast International, March 30. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 14.. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TURKEY: Antalya Area, Side, 2+ star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 17. Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO TYRONE: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, Treat yourself to a delicious four-course afternoon tea and stay at the Silverbirch Hotel (3*). You'll enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches followed by scrumptious cakes and scones, served with fresh cream and delicious local jam. From £155 per room based on two people sharing, indulge in an overnight stay in one of their stylish rooms and a full Irish breakfast the following morning. Offer valid until November 2023. Visit https://www.silverbirchhotel.com/.
LONDONDERRY: Da Vinci's Hotel. Kid's stay free this spring at Da Vinci's Hotel. Their spacious standard rooms have two double beds, perfect for you and your little ones. They're also dog friendly, so you can bring the whole family. Offer starting from £96.50, based on two adults and two children under 12. This offer is valid until May 31, 2023. T&C's apply. Breakfast and meal charges apply. Visit https://www.davincishotel.com/.