Belle Isle Castle Estate, Co. Fermanagh

CO FERMANAGH: Belle Isle Cottages, Lisbellaw. As part of the September offer, your furry friend can stay for free! From £150 per night based on up to four people sharing a two-bedroom coach house, cottage or courtyard apartment on the estate.. Visit https://belle-isle.com for more information.

GRAN CANARIA: Las Palmas City, 3 star Bull Astoria Las Palmas, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 19. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Park Resort, Limavady. B&B from £157 per person sharing. Visit https://www.roeparkresort.com/ for more information.

CRETE: 3+ Mediterraneo Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on October 16. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

RHODES: 3+ Matina Aparthotel Pefkos, 7 nights self-catering departing Belfast International on October 17. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

CO DOWN: The Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint. Enjoy some autumn downtime with this ‘You and Me, G & T’ package. One night B&B from £150 for two people with welcome drinks on arrival and sweet treats in your room. Visit https://www.thewhistledownhotel.com for more information.

KOS: Sunny View Hotel, 2 Star+, Kardamena, BB, 7 nights from £469pps, from Belfast International, September 23.

To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: 3 Star, Hotel Viladomat, Barcelona, RO, 2 nights from £279pps, from Belfast International, October 16. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.