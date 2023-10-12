A round-up of this week’s travel offers in Northern Ireland and abroad

Beautiful Lusty Beg, Co Fermanagh

CO FERMANAGH: Lusty Beg, Boa Island. Get away from it all on an island escape and enjoy a two-night stay with complimentary use of a lakeside barrel tub. B&B with a three-course dinner on a night of your choosing, £199pps sharing. Visit https://www.lustybegisland.com/ for more information.

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on November 16. Price: £199 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TURKEY: Antalya, 3+ star Greenwood Suites Resort Formerly Sherwood Suites Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on October 20. Price: £679 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FLORIDA: Avanti Palms Resort, 3 Star, Orlando, RO, 14 nights from £1,569pps, from Belfast International, June 18, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FRANCE: The Originals Boutique, 4 Star, Paris, RO, 2 nights from £239pps, from Belfast International, December 8. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TENERIFE:Villa Mandi and Siam Park, 3 Star +, Playa de Las Americas, SC, 7 nights from £919pps, from Belfast International, August 25. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO WATERFORD: Autumn Awaits stay at Faithlegg includes a two-night stay with dinner included on both nights in the awarding-winning Roseville Rooms restaurant, breakfast both mornings, daily courtesy coach into town, exclusive discounts at Carraig Donn, complimentary admission to House of Waterford Crystal Factory and discounts on treatments in the Faithlegg Treatment Suites. Prices start from €449. www.faithlegg.com

CO ANTRIM: Crowne Plaza, Belfast.. A two-night break with a three-course meal on an evening of your choice, kids eat free from £150 B&;B per room per night. Visit https://cpbelfast.com/ for more information.