Travel Late Deals: Get away from it all on Lusty Beg and plenty of other great offers
CO FERMANAGH: Lusty Beg, Boa Island. Get away from it all on an island escape and enjoy a two-night stay with complimentary use of a lakeside barrel tub. B&B with a three-course dinner on a night of your choosing, £199pps sharing. Visit https://www.lustybegisland.com/ for more information.
PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on November 16. Price: £199 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TURKEY: Antalya, 3+ star Greenwood Suites Resort Formerly Sherwood Suites Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on October 20. Price: £679 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FLORIDA: Avanti Palms Resort, 3 Star, Orlando, RO, 14 nights from £1,569pps, from Belfast International, June 18, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FRANCE: The Originals Boutique, 4 Star, Paris, RO, 2 nights from £239pps, from Belfast International, December 8. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TENERIFE:Villa Mandi and Siam Park, 3 Star +, Playa de Las Americas, SC, 7 nights from £919pps, from Belfast International, August 25. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO WATERFORD: Autumn Awaits stay at Faithlegg includes a two-night stay with dinner included on both nights in the awarding-winning Roseville Rooms restaurant, breakfast both mornings, daily courtesy coach into town, exclusive discounts at Carraig Donn, complimentary admission to House of Waterford Crystal Factory and discounts on treatments in the Faithlegg Treatment Suites. Prices start from €449. www.faithlegg.com
CO ANTRIM: Crowne Plaza, Belfast.. A two-night break with a three-course meal on an evening of your choice, kids eat free from £150 B&;B per room per night. Visit https://cpbelfast.com/ for more information.
LONDONDERRY: Enjoy a stylish stopover with an overnight stay and a two-course meal at this lovely boutique hotel in the heart of the city from £194 DB&B. Visit https://www.shipquayhotel.com/ f