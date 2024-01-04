Check out this week’s offers and plan ahead for the summer, or a short break in Northern Ireland

The Ebrington Hotel, Londonderry, combines modern luxury and Georgian style in a former army barracks.

LONDONDERRY: Ebrington Hotel. Enjoy a relaxin/www.europahotelbelfast.com/g overnight stay with a glass of prosecco or cocktail on arrival, a three-course meal and use of the spa facilities and a hearty breakfast the next morning. From £199 per room based on two people sharing. (Excludes a Saturday and public holidays). Visit https://theebringtonhotel.com/ for more information.

TURKEY: TUI BLUE Seno, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,459pps, from Belfast International, June 17, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on January 12, 2024. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

CO DOWN: The Old Inn. The Winter Warmer special includes an overnight stay, access to the Treetop Spa, three course dinner, full Irish breakfast. Valid Mon – Thurs. From £285 per room person based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.theoldinn.com/ for more information.

BELFAST: Europa Hotel. The Sip and Sparkle offer includes a bottle of prosecco in your room and a hearty breakfast. B&B from £140 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.europahotelbelfast.com/ for more information.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3+ star Hotel Best Siroco, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 16, 2024. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PORTUGAL: Algarve, 3+ star Hotel Vasco Da Gama, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on February 22, 2024. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com