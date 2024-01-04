Travel Late Deals: Great offers from Londonderry to Lanzarote
LONDONDERRY: Ebrington Hotel. Enjoy a relaxin/www.europahotelbelfast.com/g overnight stay with a glass of prosecco or cocktail on arrival, a three-course meal and use of the spa facilities and a hearty breakfast the next morning. From £199 per room based on two people sharing. (Excludes a Saturday and public holidays). Visit https://theebringtonhotel.com/ for more information.
TURKEY: TUI BLUE Seno, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,459pps, from Belfast International, June 17, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on January 12, 2024. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com
CO DOWN: The Old Inn. The Winter Warmer special includes an overnight stay, access to the Treetop Spa, three course dinner, full Irish breakfast. Valid Mon – Thurs. From £285 per room person based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.theoldinn.com/ for more information.
BELFAST: Europa Hotel. The Sip and Sparkle offer includes a bottle of prosecco in your room and a hearty breakfast. B&B from £140 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.europahotelbelfast.com/ for more information.
SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3+ star Hotel Best Siroco, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 16, 2024. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com
PORTUGAL: Algarve, 3+ star Hotel Vasco Da Gama, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on February 22, 2024. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com
LANZAROTE: Cinco Plazas Apartments, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £689pps, £1,699 (2+1), £2,199 (2+2), from Belfast International, May 16, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
