Enjoy a Ladies Luxury Getaway at Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny

KILKENNY: Treat yourself to some luxury with friends at the five-star Lyrath Estate. Priced from €270 per person sharing the Ladies Luxury Getaway includes a two-night stay, afternoon tea, dinner on one evening of your choice in The Grill Bar & Restaurant, Thermal Suite access plus a cinema evening with popcorn and prosecco (pre-booking required). Visit www.lyrath.com

CYPRUS: Paphos, 3 star Tasmaria Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 1. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ARMAGH: Armagh City Hotel. Enjoy a bed and breakfast stay from £99 per room for up to two adults sharing. Visit https://www.armaghcityhotel.com/ for more information.

CYPRUS:Jet2Villas – Cyprus, Paphos, Villa Andri, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 17. Price: £399 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £379pps, from Belfast, April 10. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO TYRONE: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. Getaway with your girls. Treat yourselves to a pre-dinner cocktail in the stylish surrounding of the Barreta Bar & Grill In a reserved VIP Booth! Wake up to a full complimentary breakfast. From £80 per person sharing, based on a minimum number of six guests. Visit https://www.silverbirchhotel.com/ for more information.

CYPRUS: Larnaca, Papouis Protaras Hotel, 3 Star, Protaras, AI, 7 nights from £1,239**(2+1), £1,859**(2+2) Price includes one free child place, from Belfast, May 16. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.