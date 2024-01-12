Check out the latest offers at home and abroad

Jet2 has a great offer all-inclusive offer to Antalya, Turkey next month.

TURKEY: Antalya, 4+ star Side Star Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Belfast International on February 16.. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, 3+ star Hotel Vasco Da Gama, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on February 22.. Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: Enjoy a two-night weekend break at the Curran Court. Offer includes a three-course evening meal on an evening of your choice with a bottle of house wine. From £235 per room on selected weekends throughout January and February. Visit https://currancourthotel.co.uk for more information.

PORTUGAL: Oceanus Aparthotel, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £299pps, from Belfast, Feb 3, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PARIS: The Originals Boutique, Maison Montmartre, 4 Star, RO, 3 nights from £259pps, from Belfast, March 8, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN:, Malaga City, 4 star Salles Malaga Centro, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 7. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO LONDONDERRY: Enjoy a two-night getaway at The Maldron, Offer includes B&B with a two-course meal on an evening of your choice, a welcoming cocktail and a £10 gift card each to spend in the nearby Foyleside Shopping Centre. From £129 pp based on two people sharing. Visit https://maldronhotelderry.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: Watersedge Apartments, From £150 per night for a two- bed apartment. Visit https://enniskillenwatersedgeapartments.com for more information.