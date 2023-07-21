Tui has a self-catering option at the Gondol Apartments in Turkey

TURKEY: Gondol Apartments, 3*, Icmeler, SC, 7 nights, £549pps, from Belfast International, August 24. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

NEW FOREST: Green Hill Farm Holiday Village has availability from Friday, August 25 for three nights, with accommodation in a dog-friendly, three-bedroom holiday home. Price from £693, call 0333 200 1010 or www.lovatparks.com

PORTUGAL: 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 10. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Cala D’or, Casa Calonge, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 26. Price: £939 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Lanzarote Paradise, 3*, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, £1,539 (2+1), £1,899 (2+2). To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA : Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, 3*, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights, £1,629 (2+1), £1,989 (2+2). To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO LAOIS: The Heritage Penthouse Apartments. Stay two nights and enjoy 10% off. A two night stay starts from €666. To book visit www.theheritage.com or call +353 (0)57 8645500

SWITZERLAND: Waldhotel Fletschhorn. Prices start from £167 per room per night. Visit www.fletschhorn.

CO ARMAGH: Killeavy Castle Estate – 10% off all packages in July and August. Rooms from £280 based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.killeavycastle.com for more information.

CO DOWN: The Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, dinner, bed and breakfast, £155 based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.millbrooklodge.co.uk for more information.

