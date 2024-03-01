Travel Late Deals: This week's there's deals in Fermanagh, Cork, Egypt, Spain and plenty more
CO FERMANAGH: Corrigans Shore House, Bellanaleck. Enjoy tea and coffee along with home baked goods on your arrival. Stay three nights and get 15% off your stay. Visit https://www.corrigansshore.co.uk for more information.
EGYPT: Serenity Alma Resort, 4 Star, Hurghada, AI, 7 nights from £719pps,fom Belfast, March 12, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TENERIFE: TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, 3 Star, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights from £689pps, from Belfast, March 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
PORTUGAL: Hotel Do Golf, 3 Star, Vilamoura, SC, 7 nights from £439pps, from Belfast, April 3. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
MAJORCA: 4 star Zafiro Rey Don Jaime, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 7. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FUERTEVENTURA: 3+ star Kn Matas Blancas, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 13. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 10 Price: £559 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
BELFAST: Stormont Hotel, From £165 per room per night, with a bottle of Prosecco in your room and full breakfast. Visit https://www.stormonthotelblefast.com for more information.
CORK: The River Lee, part of the Irish owned luxury hotel group The Doyle Collection, invites you to savour time with your mum this year with their Time Together experience. The package includes an overnight stay with breakfast and €75 voucher to spend at The River Club or The Grill Room. Time Together starts from €332 based on two people sharing. www.thedoylecollection.com/cork
