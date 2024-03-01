Corrigans Shore House, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh

CO FERMANAGH: Corrigans Shore House, Bellanaleck. Enjoy tea and coffee along with home baked goods on your arrival. Stay three nights and get 15% off your stay. Visit https://www.corrigansshore.co.uk for more information.

EGYPT: Serenity Alma Resort, 4 Star, Hurghada, AI, 7 nights from £719pps,fom Belfast, March 12, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TENERIFE: TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, 3 Star, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights from £689pps, from Belfast, March 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Hotel Do Golf, 3 Star, Vilamoura, SC, 7 nights from £439pps, from Belfast, April 3. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: 4 star Zafiro Rey Don Jaime, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 7. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FUERTEVENTURA: 3+ star Kn Matas Blancas, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 13. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 10 Price: £559 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BELFAST: Stormont Hotel, From £165 per room per night, with a bottle of Prosecco in your room and full breakfast. Visit https://www.stormonthotelblefast.com for more information.