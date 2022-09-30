Castleknock Hotel, Dublin, has good offers for families

DUBLIN: Gather the family this midterm at the award winning Castleknock Hotel (above) with their one, two and three night getaways. Breakfast is included each morning along with dinner in 22 Bar & Restaurant. For the kids there will be a welcome bag in the room on arrival while the parents will be greeted with a bottle of wine.

Family Fun at Castleknock Hotel starts from €320 per room per night for a one night stay, €256 per night for a two night stay and €227 per night for a three night stay based on two adults and two children sharing. For more information, visit www.castleknockhotel.com

JERSEY: -Oct 25,22 – Jersey, Golden Sands 4 Star, RO, 4 nights from £339pps. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MARELLA CRUISE: May 19, 2023 – Corfu, Adriatic Explorer aboard Marella Explorer, AI, 7 nights from £1,489pps. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on November 11. Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: 4 star IG Hotel Nachosol & Yaizasol Atlantic, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 23. Price: £599 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.