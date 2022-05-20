Enjoy a Great Escape at Clontarf Castle, Dublin

DUBLIN: Clontarf Castle Hotel, (pictured), The Great Escape, a two-night stay for two adults, with a box of chocolates and dinner on one evening in award-winning Fahrenheit Restaurant, with a glass of bubbles, from €269 per person sharing. www.clontarfcastle.ie

IBIZA: Cala Martina Punta Arabi 3 star+, Es cana, AI, 7 nights from £429pps, 2+1 from £1,199, from Belfast International, June 1. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Oula Maisonettes 3 star, Kavos, SC, 14 nights from £419pps, from Belfast International, June 10. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MENORCA: Cala’n Bosch, Villas Begonias, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 15. Price: £599 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

JERSEY: Three nights, October 1, 4* Pomme D’or Hotel. Prices from £299per person, including return flights from Belfast International, breakfast, 23kg checked in bag per booking. Call Oasis Travel on 028 90471125 or email [email protected]

CO MEATH: The Station House Hotel’s Bike The Boyne break includes an overnight stay for two people with breakfast the, dinner in The Signal Restaurant, bike rental and a backpack filled with food, from €290 for two people sharing. Offer is available midweek until August 31. www.stationhousehotel.ie