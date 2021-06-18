Travel: New Line of Duty tour launched in Belfast

Caroline McComb from McCombs Coach Travel is joined by Cáelán McVeigh from the Grand Central Hotel to launch the new Line of Duty Experience

The Line of Duty Experience, begins with lunch in the Grand Café in the Grand Central Hotel, before an action packed guided tour onboard a luxurious coach, taking in some of the most recognisable filming locations and finishing the afternoon with an AC12 cocktail or Wee Donkey mocktail in the Observatory, Ireland’s tallest cocktail bar. Guests will also receive the Hastings’ Line of Duty duck which has been designed with some of Northern Ireland’s best-known sayings.

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels said: “Given our namesake with everyone’s favourite Superintendent, we had to be the first to launch a Line of Duty Experience. And while you may not float up the Lagan in a bubble, you will certainly enjoy the best views of Belfast and beyond.”

The tour starts at Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel in Bedford Street which is located beside the Invest NI building - the setting for AC-12 HQ. There will be various stops across the city centre including ‘Pelbury House’ the headquarters of the Central Police force which provided the backdrop of Ted Hastings famous peaked-cap adjustments; ‘Kingsgate Printing Services’, the building used as a front for members of the OCG (Organised Crime Gang); the Lorry Park where Kate shot Ryan Pilkington before doing a runner with Jo Davidson in Series 6 and of course the iconic Subway location, the favourite meeting point for Steve and Kate to have their secret rendezvous, and perhaps the most striking spot to get that LOD selfie! Other filming locations on the tour include Brentiss Prison and Tresco Storage, among others.

The Line of Duty Experience takes place July 3, 17 & 31; August 14 & 28 and September 11 & 25 and is £49pp.