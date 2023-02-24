Enjoy a stay at Blackwell House

CO ARMAGH: Enjoy a luxurious St Patrick's Day package with a one-night stay at Blackwell House (5*), Scarva, in one of their individually designed super king rooms. Offer includes a St. Patrick's Day-themed seven-course taster menu celebrating local produce and cocktails. Offer also includes complimentary cream tea with scones and homemade preserves served with a celebratory Shamrock Pinch Cocktail; access to the hot tub and sauna with a glass of Chilled Green Apple Fizz; Bushmills and Armagh Apple Cocktail before dinner and Irish coffee before bed; legendary award-winning 'Best Irish Breakfast’ and more. Starting from £475.00 per night (for Lily's Room), prices vary depending on the room.

Offer is available Thursday, Friday, or Saturday nights and is valid from March 2-25 2023. To book call Steve on 02838832752. https://blackwellhouse.co.uk/

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Clube Maria Luisa 3 Star, Olhos D'Aqua, SC, 7 nights from £249pps,from Belfast International, March 28. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland

TENERIFE: Playa De Las Americas, 3 star Oro Blanco Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 28. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO DOWN: Snooze and choose at Haslem Hotel, Lisburn, with £25 credit to spend however you like. Package includes an overnight stay for two people, complimentary access to the hotel gym and £25 credit per room to spend anywhere in the hotel. Cocktails, dinner, breakfast? Offer starting from £97 and available Sunday - Thursday until March 30, 2023. Visit www.haslemhotel.com/packages-offers

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Albufeira, Villa Judite Albufeira, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 22. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Hesperia Ciudad De Mallorca, 4 Star, Palma, RO, 2 nights, £299pps, from Belfast International, March 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

