First Choice has a great family deal to Aqualand, Corfu

CORFU: First Choice family deal of the week - Aqualand Resort (pictured(, home to one of Corfu’s biggest waterparks, with 49 slides and a massive wave pool. Travel on June 3, 2022 from Belfast International Airport and stay 7 nights, All Inclusive, from £1,789 (2+2). To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk

SIX NATIONS RUGBY 2022: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva, Dublin. One night package from £319pp, two nights from only £419pp, includes stay at 4 Star Clayton Charlemont Hotel, Dublin, twin room sharing. (CAT 3,2,1 and premium match seat upgrades available). Call Oasis Travel on 02890 471125 to book.

SPAIN: Benidorm, 2 star Alpha Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 26. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book freephone 0800 408 5594, or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO FERMANAGH: The £100 Spend Local Prepaid Card can be used toward a stay at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges during November. The offer includes an overnight stay with breakfast and a £25 dining voucher to use during your stay. It also includes use of the Killyhevlin Health Club complete with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and outdoor hot tub overlooking Lough Erne. Rates from £75pps. To book visit: www.killyhevlin.com or +44 (0)28 6632 3481.