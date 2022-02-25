Travel: NI holiday deals at home and abroad
HELEN MCGURK rounds up the latest offers
ALGARVE: Janelas Do Mar 2 star+, Albufeira, (pictured) SC, 7 nights from £469pps, from Belfast International Aiport, March 10, 2022. To book visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
GRAN CANARIA: Las Palmas City, 4 star Hotel Concorde, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 10. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 4 star GF Fanabe, 7 nights bd & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 23. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
KOS: Harriet’s Apartments 2 star+, Kardamena, SC, 7 nights from £369pps, from Belfast International Airport, May 14, 2022. To book visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
GREEK ISLES CRUISE: Brilliance Of the Seas. Sail from Venice (Ravenna), Italy, May 22, 2022, 7 nights. Fly from Dublin. Interior stateroom from £859 per person, or upgrade to Oceanview from £946 per person. Luggage & transfers included. Upgrade to All Inclusive from £40 pppd. Contact Oasis Travel on 028 90471125.
C0 MAYO: Ice Hotel, Wellness Weekend, April 8-10, 2022. Includes pilates and yoga classes, breakfast and dinner each day, lunch on Saturday and optional daily activities, such as paddleboarding From €515 per person .visit www.icehousehotel.ie to book.