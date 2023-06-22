Craig Morgan, head of Ireland for TUI (left) with Graham Keddie, Managing Director Belfast International Airport (far right) along with Michele Lagan and the Henderson family from Belfast as they prepared to jet off today on the first flight to Florida from Belfast International Airport as TUI announce they are doubling capacity from Belfast to Florida in Summer ’24.

TUI launched its inaugural flight from Belfast to Orlando, Florida today, June 22.

TUI's own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft took off for the first time on the non-stop route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, marking the first of four scheduled departures from Belfast to Florida this June and July.

The packed flight was full of excited passengers jetting to the sunshine state for a thrilling 14-night holiday in Orlando.

TUI added to the occasion with an announcement that it is to double its capacity of flights from Belfast International Airport to Florida in Summer’24 to manage the huge demand there is for the popular destination.

From next June, TUI will operate eight departures direct from Belfast to Florida throughout June and July using TUIs own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Flights will take off weekly on Tuesdays and Saturday from June 18, 2024 offering 14- night holidays in Orlando.

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We’ve worked hard to meet customer demand on this incredibly popular route and today’s announcement will ensures our customers can jet off from the convenience of their local airport while enjoying the thrill and excitement of the long-haul destination of Florida that offers holidaymakers so much."

