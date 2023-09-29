Thinking of a break in Dublin? You'll certainly not be blue a the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

DUBLIN: Make a Date in Dublin 8 this autumn at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel with a one-night stay in a stylish guestroom including a super buffet breakfast from €180 per room based on 2 people sharing. For more information contact the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Dublin on 01-8982900 or visit www.radissonblu.ie/royalhotel-dublin

CO FERMANAGH: Finn Lough, Lakeside Villas. Soak up the beautiful views of Lough Erne by your Lake Villa or Suite and the sights and enjoy the sounds of the forest. This offer includes one evening meal at The Barn Restaurant and complimentary access to the newly launched Awen Shore Spa. From £235 per room per night. Visit https://www.finnlough.com for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO ANTRIM: Marine Hotel, Ballycastle, County Antrim. This offer gives you the chance to play a round of golf at the Ballycastle course, with an evening meal in Marconi’s Bistro. . Two nights B&B from £190 per person sharing. Visit https://marinehotelballycastle.com for more information.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown. Enjoy a restful overnight stay in a refurbished room of your choice, plus a £30 dining voucher and a hearty Irish breakfast the next morning.

A one-night retreat getaway from £160 per couple. Visit https://thevalleyhotel.com for more information.

SPAIN: Costa Dorada, Hotel Cala Font, 3 Star, Cap de Salou, HB, 7 nights from £439pps, from Belfast International May 15, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUNISIA: Diar Lemdina, 3 Star +, Yasmine Hammamet, AI, 7 nights from £1,779** (2+1), £2,489** (2+2) **Free child place available, from Belfast International, July 14, 2024, To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Malaga City, 4 star Salles Malaga Centro, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on October 20. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Albufeira, 3 star Monica Isabel Beach Club, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 21.. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.