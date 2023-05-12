Titanic Hotel Belfast as a mid-week Sail package

BELFAST: The Titanic Hotel is offering the ultimate midweek break in the heart of the Titanic Quarter. The Midweek Sail package offers a luxurious stay and delicious buffet breakfast from £159 per person sharing a night. Visit https://www.titanichotelbelfast.com/ for more information.

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Side, 3-star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 23.

Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4-star Innside Palma Bosque, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 18. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA: Cala Blanca, Villas Maribel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 7. Price: £639 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LONDONDERRY: The City Hotel Derry is offering a special Golden Years Break.

Enjoy a romantic two-night stay at the central hotel, including breakfast and one three-course meal on an evening of your choice, from £156 per person sharing a night. Visit https://www.cityhotelderry.com for more information.

CO CORK: A luxury three-night family retreat in one of Fota Island Resort’s self-catering two bed lodges starts from €890. www.fotaisland.ie

KOS: Blue Lagoon Resort, 4 Star, Kos Town, AI, 7 nights from £1,139pps, from Belfast Internation, June 17. Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent.

TENERIFE:TUI BLUE Los Gigantes, 4 Star +, Los Gigantes, HB, 7 nights from £759pps, from Belfast International, June 10. Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent.

