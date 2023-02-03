Newforge House, Co Armagh

CO ARMAGH: Newforge House, Magheralin, Starting from £265, the offer is available Tuesday - Thursday and includes an overnight stay in one of their bespoke ensuite bedrooms, an Ulster Fry cooked to order, tea/coffee & homemade bakes on arrival, and a four-course dinner. Offer valid throughout 2023. https://www.newforgehouse.com/

AMSTERDAM: Ozo Hotels Arena Amsterdam, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 4 nights from £429pps, from Belfast International, February 19. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

GRAN CANARIA: La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro - Superior Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 16th February. Price: £529 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown. Enjoy a two-night getaway at the Valley Hotel with breakfast each morning, and a dinner voucher to redeem for two on one evening of your choice. Starting from £109 B&B per room, per night based on two people sharing.

Offer valid until March 31, 2023. Visit https://www.thevalleyhotel.com/en/

DALAMAN: Milky Way Hotel & Apartments, 3 Star, Hisaronua, BB, 10 nights from £409pps, from Belfast International, May 25, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FLORIDA; Disney all Star Movies Resort, 3 Star+, Walt Disney World, RO, 14 nights from £1,849pps, £2,749 (2+1), £5,799 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 22. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SLIGO: Ocean Sands Hotel Enniscrone, St. Valentine’s Couples Escape. Includes luxury spa treatments & overnight B&B and a three-course evening meal. Total price per couple: €340 (midweek) €399 (Saturday & Sunday). Valid from February 10 until February 19, 2023. Treatments must be booked at the time of bookings to secure availability. Visit: theoceansandshotel.ie