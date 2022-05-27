Picnic and a Paddle at Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare

CO KILDARE: Picnic and a Paddle at Cliff at Lyons (pictured) is a one-night stay with full Irish breakfast, three-hour SUP boarding session using a tandem paddleboard for two adults, plus a gourmet Pantry Picnic and is available from €305 per room for two persons. T: +353 1 630 3500, www.cliffatlyons.ie

IBIZA: Hotel Atlantic By Llum 4 star, Es cana, SC, 7 nights from £399pps, from Belfast International, June 1. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent.

KOS: Continental Palace 3 star, Psalidi, HB, 7 nights from £599pps £1,559 (2+1) £2,029 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 11. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent .

SPAIN: Alicante City, 5 star Hospes Amerigo, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 17. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

AMSTERDAM: From €299, inlcudes 3 nights in the 4* West Cord Fashion Hotel on a room only basis for travel in June 2022.

LANZAROTE: 2 Adults & 1 child. 7 Nights, August 16, self-catering, Hyde Park Lane Bungalows, prices from £1499 per family, call Oasis Travel on 028 90471125 for more information or email [email protected]

LONDON: From €219 per person for travel in May 2022. Includes return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin, 3 nights in the 4* DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel, Docklands on a room only basis.