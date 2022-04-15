Cliff House Hotel, Co Wateford

CO WATERFORD: Savour some Sea Suite Romance at Ardmore’s Cliff House Hotel (pictured). The package includes an overnight stay in the Posie Suite with breakfast the next morning, a bottle of prosecco on arrival, a bathing treatment in the private outdoor baths, a 25 minute spa treatment and a three course evening meal in the Bar Restaurant and Terrace. The package starts from €795 and pre booking of bathing treatments and dinner are essential. For more information, visit www.cliffhousehotel.ie

PORTUGAL: Casablanca Inn, 3 star, Monte Gordo, B&B, 7 nights from £479pps from Belfast International, April 27. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Exelsior Junior 4 star, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights from £479pps, £929**(2+1), £1,239** (2+2) ** Free child place included, from Belfast International, June 13. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SCOTLAND: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, departing August 5 or August 19. Prices from £349 per person. Luxury coach travel from Coleraine, Ballymoney, Cloughmills, Ballymena, Dunsilly, Belfast and Belfast Stena Line Port.

Return ferry crossings with Stena Line – Belfast /Cairnryan. Two nights’ accommodation at the 4*Ramada Hotel East Killbride. Call Oasis Travel on 02890 471125 or email [email protected]