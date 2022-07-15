Green Hill Farm Holiday Village in the New Forest

NEW FOREST: Three-night break at Green Hill Farm Holiday Village, pictured, with accommodation in a 2-bedroom holiday home from £198 pp from August 26, based on a family of four. Call 0333 200 2790 (lovatparks.com).

MAJORCA: BelleVue Vistanova 3 Star, Magaluf, 3 Star, 14 nights from £899pps, from Belfast International, July 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star HM Jaime III Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FUERTEVENTURA: Jandia, 4 star Occidental Jandia Mar, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on August 31. Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZA: Cala Martina Punta Arabi 2 Star, Es Cana, HB, 7 nights from £739pps, £2,129 (2+1) £2,929 (2+2), from Belfast International, July 27.

ALGARVE: From €379 per person for 7 nights in the 4* Vitor’s Plaza Aparthotel, self-catering. Price is per person based on 2 adults share for travel in September 2022. Return flights from Dublin. Visit www.clickandgo.com