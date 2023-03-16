Families can enjoy a lovely Easter break at The Lodge Hotel

CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. Enjoy a two-night family Easter break starting from £260. Offer includes two-nights in a family room, cooked breakfast each morning, £30 dining credit to be used during your stay, and sweet treats for the kids. This offer is valid from April 2 to 6 and April 12&13. Only 10 rooms are available at this price. If you can't find your room of choice online or you have more than two children, please call their reservations team on 028 70 344848. https://www.thelodgehotel.com/

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Lara Beach, 3 star Grand Park Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on March 27. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALGARVE: Clube Maria Luisa, 3 Star, Olhos d’Agua, SC, 7 nights from £309pps, £899 (2+1), from Belfast International, March 30. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 28. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRETE: The Village Resort & Waterpark, 3 Star +, Hersonissos, AI, 7 nights from £519pps, from Belfast International, May 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.