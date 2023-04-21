News you can trust since 1737
By Helen McGurk
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
The Observatory Lounge Bar, Grand Central Hotel, Belfast City CentreThe Observatory Lounge Bar, Grand Central Hotel, Belfast City Centre
BELFAST: Grand Central Hotel, Belfast. If you fancy a city break over the long bank holiday weekends, The Culinary Classic offers the ideal package. From £300 a night per room, you can enjoy a luxurious overnight stay including a decadent meal in the Grand Café. Visit https://www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com/ for more information.

TURKEY: Yel Holiday Resort, 3 Star, Ovacik, AI, 7 nights from £449pps, from Belfast International, May15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO DOWN: From £119 per room, enjoy a luxurious stay in The Cuan (4*) situated on the stunning Strangford Lough. Wake up to a delicious freshly prepared breakfast before you head out to explore the many local attractions Strangford has to offer. Visit https://thecuan.com/ for more information.

MAJORCA: TUI BLUE Levante, 4 Star, Cala Bona, HB, 7 nights from £689pps, from Belfast International, June 6. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

LANZAROTE: Cinco Plaza, 3 Star, Puerto del Carmen from, SC, 7 nights from £1,519 (2+1), £1,909 (2+2),**price includes one free child place, from Belfast International, June 1. T: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO FERMANAGH: Enjoy a relaxing stay by the water with a two night stay in the 4* Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen. The Spring Value B&B Break starts from £145 per person sharing and you can enjoy a delicious, cooked breakfast each morning, as well as use of the Killyhevlin Health Club. Visit https://www.killyhevlin.com/

Related topics:TravelBelfastTuiNorthern Ireland