Enjoy a family break at the Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint

CO DOWN: Enjoy a family escape at the Whistledown Hotel (3*), Warrenpoint. Starting from £180, this offer includes an overnight stay for two adults and two children (up to 12 years old), £40 dining credit to be used in their Bistro Restaurant, followed by a fully cooked breakfast. Offer valid until June 2023. Visit https://www.thewhistledownhotel.com/

CORFU: Blue Gardens, 2 Star+, Roda, SC, 7 nights from £369pps, from Belfast International, May 19, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUBLIN: The Dean Townhouse is now taking bookings, available via thedean.ie. Townhouse rooms may be pre-booked with three new Townhouse room categories available (Townhouse Cosy, Townhouse Super, Townhouse Balcony Super). Rates start from €150 per room

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 15. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRETE: Crete, Thalassi Hotel, 3 Star, Sfakaki, HB, 7 nights from £1,149**(2+1), £1489**(2+2), from Belfast International, May 15. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: Do you feel like Monday always comes around too quickly? Check out Bullitt Hotel's Super Sunday Funday offer and extend those weekend vibes with 20% off Sunday night stays at Bullitt. Available to use right up until the end of April. (Subject to availability - Ts&Cs apply). Visit https://bullitthotel.com/offers-packages/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TURKEY: Hotel Karbel, 3 Star+, Olu Deniz, AI, 7 nights from £1,159**(2+1), £1,799** (2+2), from Belfast International, May 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TENERIFE: Vigilia Park, 2 Star, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights from £479pps, from Belfast International, May 21. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.